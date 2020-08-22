Group lauds governments, Nigerians on fight against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Woman and Half Initiative (WAH), a group of successful professional women, has hailed the efforts of governments and Nigerians to contain the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mrs Chile Udemgba, the WAH Promoter, made the commendation in a statement to newsmen in Lagos.

She expressed joy that Nigeria was among the countries which recorded the lowest COVID-19 cases.

“As the society gradually evolves from a crippling lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, we celebrate the effusive Nigerian spirit which has seen us all wrestle this pandemic down with our country recording some of the lowest incidences in the world,” she said.

Udemgba noted that the lockdown caused many economies and businesses to collapse, thereby hindering progress.

According to her, the group would celebrate Nigeria’s efforts on Sept. 5, in Lagos.

She said that the event would attract strategic and inspiring professional women from all sectors.

Udemgba said that the event would not only celebrate Nigeria’s collective fight against the pandemic but would also throw up other successes.

The gathering, she added, would also provide a platform for women to strategise, organise and reposition their lives and businesses during and after lockdown.

She noted that women controlled many significant and critical decision making positions in both private and public sector establishments.

According to her, rights activist and social commentator, Ms Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, and Mrs Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer of AxaMansard Plc, would-be speakers at the event with the theme: “Thankful”.

She said that Mrs Ini Abimbola, Lead Consultant of Thistle Praxis would lead discussions at the much-awaited event.

She hoped that the event, to have only 50 physical attendees, would be a vehicle for professional cohesion and aspirations.

“Over 2,000 people have confirmed their online attendance and another 5,000 would be reached via live streaming and other social media platforms,” she added.

