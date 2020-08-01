Group condemns N2.2bn per 1 kilometer fence for UNIMAID

Kindly Share This Story:

Pro-Democracy and Human Rights group, Concerned Nigerians, have condemned the Federal government’s construction of a 27.3 Kilometre perimeter fence around the University of Maiduguri at the cost of N64B, an amount the group said is highly exorbitant.

The group in a press statement made available to journalists said the budgeted amount of money for a 27.3 Kilometer perimeter fence around the University of Maiduguri is over-bloated, exorbitant and overtly outrageous.

“We as an organization, understand the fact that there’s a rising and ongoing insecurity in North-Eastern Nigeria where the university is located and the need for the students and staff of the university to be protected, but the money being budgeted for the construction of 27.3-kilometre perimeter fence around the institution is outrageous”.

“The country currently, is surviving on borrowing and we have seen instances where money meant for projects like this are misappropriated or diverted into private pockets.”

“The war against insurgency has lingered enough and we believe that the Buhari led administration is not doing enough to tame these monsters killing and maiming our fellow compatriots. The war has turned into a franchise where elites who are beneficiaries of arms deal contracts would do everything to keep their arms and aid business afloat”.

The convener of the group, Deji Adeyanju also condemned the Federal Government’s rehabilitation and reintegration programme for repentant Boko Haram, describing the scheme as fraudulent and ill-informed.

“We sought the counsel of an expert, a civil engineer who told us that he has actually constructed a Fence that was more than 2km, a Block Wall fence, at 3m height, with reinforced concrete double columns at every 5m, and single columns at every 3m that did not cost more than 15m per Kilometre. This includes the barbed wire fencing and angle irons on top. He further stated that even if you precast concrete with blast ballistics rating used to construct the walls, it will not exceed 60m per Kilometre.”

“Even the Abacha regime that Nigerians think was the most corrupt is nothing compared to the monumental fraud that is being witnessed under this administration.”

You would recall that the Federal Government had begun the construction of the 27.3-kilometre perimeter fence for the University of Maiduguri to check incessant attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

The project, which is valued at N64bn according to the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities in UNIMAID, Dr Dani Mamman, is to stop the terrorists who have been penetrating the North-East part of the institution’s campus.

Dr Dani Mamman also stated that only the western and southern parts of UNIMAID campus were initially fenced.

He said, “The UNIMAID perimeter fence is still being constructed. The Federal Government approved N64 bn for the construction of 27.3-kilometre perimeter fence for UNIMAID. That place is very porous.”

“The ASUU UNIMAID wrote to the Minister of Education through the ASUU president after an explosion during which we lost a professor and seven other staff.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: