Group charges FG on women’s rights

By Henry Ojelu

An advocacy group, Nigerian Feminist Forum has called on the Federal Government and all stakeholders to adopt public policies that will protect and enhance the rights of women and girls child.

The group also charged Nigerians to work together to end the increasing violence against women and girls child as well as the fight against Sexual and Gender-based Violence, SGBV.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the group urged government at all levels as well as Nigerians to stern the tide of violent crimes against women and children in the country.

The group also commends the effort of the Nigerian governor’s forum and the Federal Executive Council, FEC, in the declaration of the state of emergency and the recently inaugurated presidential inter-ministerial committee on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV),

Speaking at the event, one of the coordinators of the forum, Chinonso Okechukwu commended the effort of women related NGOs which has been at the forefront of the feminist movement in the country.

She said, “Nigerian women are not homogenous, we are not all short, fat and round and therefore women’s rights activists, women organizations and women movements have been at the forefront of the effort to advance gender equality; they were the first to push authorities to take women’s rights seriously.”

A member of the forum and gender expert, Iheoma Obibi in her remark said that the name feminist is one that has been highly misunderstood by Nigerians, adding that the movement is not one that seeks to break the home or family structure within the culture, but one that seeks to protect and enhance the family within the context of the family.

“We must never undermine the role of feminism in our society. The impact of feminist academic research and activism has been constructive far-reaching.

“We have active discussions centered on sexual violence and the reason why it happening; what are the solutions and what public policies we need to enable societies to treat women and girls better.

“The activities also centered on confronting and questioning norms and age-old tradition that strive to reinforce patriarchy.”

Obibi however berated the ideas of young men raping young girls and women without displaying any emotions while getting praise as the right duty of a man.

She added that all the acts and laws in Nigeria were one of the best in the world but the enforcement of these laws is poor and needed to be improved on.

