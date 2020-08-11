Group calls for ICPC probe of FG agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

A Civil Society group, Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative, ARDI, has charged the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission, ICPC, to begin massive probe of federal agencies and parastatals, over alleged frauds and misappropriations.

The group said it has been overwhelmed by reported cases of corruption emanating from the government agencies, which ordinarily would have been cases investigated by ICPC before coming to public domains.

Disclosing this in a statement, ARDI Director of Publicity, Yiniyes Jehath Jibrailu, said he was disturbed by the recent revelations of corruption from the federal government agencies, noting that he has written to the ICPC to brace up its responsibilities and unravel the mystery behind the audacity of public officers and their commissions in looting public treasures.

Jibrailu said: “By our tracking system and information from stakeholders, it reveals massive abuse of office and lack of compliance with the procurement and financial management regulations by public officers and the ICPC seem not to be at the forefront of the fight to tackle this monster.

“It is no more a secrete that civil servants now own properties all over, drive best cars and train their children in oversea schools and yet nobody questions their source of wealth.

“Ordinarily, anti-corruption agencies like the ICPC, EFCC, NFIU etc are the ones supposed to be on top of this game, but individuals, CSO’s and the media are the ones doing all the investigations and breaking the news.

READ ALSO:

“Allowing the National Assembly to drive the auditing of these commissions has brought in political dimension to the well-intended exercise by Mr. President and as such has rubbished the entire exercise.

“Agencies, saddled with responsibilities, should therefore endeavor to be on top of their game always.”

ARDI said there were overwhelming revelations of massive fraud in most of the public sectors, including but not limited to the NDDC, NSIT, NEDC, Basin Authorities, Nimet, NIRSAL by those charged to oversee the affairs of such agencies and commissions, regretting however, that there seem to be no practical steps in place to address the development.

“This has caused the anti-corruption fight of this administration a huge embarrassment locally and internationally, to the extent of our interrogations, revelations coming out from the National Assembly inquiries on the activities of most of these agencies and so many other sources confirms that they are now epicenters of monumental corrupt practices, as against their intervention role and this is a good lead for agencies like yours to dig further,” the group charged ICPC

It further lamented that the management of the North East Development Commission, NEDC, established as an intervention agency to ameliorate the sufferings of a people ravaged by war, is also being accused of over N100 billion fraud in less than three years it was established.

“There has been accusations and counter accusations against the past and present management teams of the NDDC for massive looting of funds provided for the commission to alleviate infrastructural deficiencies in the region because of the devastating oil pollution.

“Current revelations emanating as a result of on the spot assessment of the situation by our organization clearly establishes a stronger conviction that the allegations of diversion of funds as alleged projects executed by the commission can, in no way, be found on ground.

“We therefore call on the ICPC to expedite action by carrying out further investigations into all the allegations and ensure that every culpable person is brought to book.

“We counting on the ICPC’s reliable and dependable records of achieving an Augean task to get to the root of all these mess and clean up the system,” ARDI charged.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: