Group calls for audit of Edo state government contracts since 2016

BENIN CITY- A group, Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, CGGEJA has called for an audit of activities of Edo State Government from 2016 when Governor Godwin Obaseki assumed office to date.

The group is also calling on the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to investigate a petition purportedly written by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP alleging that Obaseki has diverted state resources to his private firm, Afrinvest and his stake in a yet to take off a bank, Primus Bank.

But the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Efe Stewart denied the allegation saying the group is aware of the imminent victory of Obaseki in the coming election hence their resort to “lies”

Addressing a press conference in Benin City yesterday, Deputy National Chairman of the Coalition, Comrade Jude Gadimoh said since the governor has not responded to the allegations in the petition, there should be an “Immediate commencement of investigations into all the allegations leveled by the petitioners against Mr. Godwin Obaseki by the ICPC and other relevant agencies to uncover the truth and serve justice to the people of Edo State who have suffered the double jeopardy of an incompetent and manically corrupt Governor.

“The State Government must immediately publish all its dealings with Afrinvest Limited between 2016 and now, with details of all the contracts it awarded the firm, including cost, nature, and justification on why the firm, despite its established link to the Governor, was awarded the contract in violation of government rules on contract awarding process which frowns against nepotism and acts of state capture.

“A full audit of the earnings of Afrinvest Limited between 2016 and now by a competent third-party auditing firm and the submission of its result to the ICPC and other relevant agencies to support its investigation into the petition filed against the Governor and the firm.

“A full audit of the contracts awarded by the Edo State Government and their cost implication by a competent third party auditing firm.”

Gadimoh also said the position of the group was not politically motivated but acting as a watchdog adding that the same group celebrated Obaseki’s first 100 days in office.

But Stewart said “These are falsehood, a campaign of calumny. Such a story is not true. Governor did not divert any money. Instead, he is bringing money into the state to see how he can carry the state forward, and which he has done. You can see the dividends of what we called MoUs we have been talking about. The MoUs we have results to show for it. The MoUs are result-oriented.

“Because they know that they have failed already, and know that in the forthcoming election have no hope for them and the people of the state have resolved to chase them out that is why they are looking for one way or the other to blackmail, tarnish his image or reputation.”

Vanguard

