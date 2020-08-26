Group asks Ebebi to drop his senatorial ambition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party Support Group in Ekeremor Local Government Area, has asked a former Deputy Governor of the Bayelsa State, Chief Perebowei Ebebi, to drop his ambition of contesting in the forthcoming Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.

The group noted that Ebebi would be violating the existing power sharing arrangement in the senatorial zone if he did not jettison his ambition.

Disclosing this in a statement the Coordinator of the group, Mr Green Alfred, said it was unconscionable for Ebebi who is from Ekeremor Local Government Area to participate in the Senatorial election when another Ekeremor man, Chief Fred Agbedi, represents the area in the House of Representatives.

He warned that the peaceful coexistence between the people of the area cannot be sacrificed for the political ambition of any person.

The group said that Ebebi’s action came as a shock to the people of Ekeremor as he himself had been one of the major beneficiaries of the prevailing arrangement as Speaker and Deputy Governor of the State.

Alfred called on all the good people of Ekeremor to prevent anything that could cause political crisis, bitterness and acrimony in the area.

Vanguard

