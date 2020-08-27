Gridlock on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway as fire guts car

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Road users on the Ogun State axis of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Thursday, experienced heavy gridlock that lasted for hours, following the fire which gutted a private car.

The incident occurred at about 1.52 pm, on Long Bridge, Warewa area, outbound Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the car a Honda with number plate AKD 689 FJ, was journeying to Arepo area of Ogun State when the lone occupant a female, noticed the fire from its bonnet.

Immediately, she was said to have alighted from the car shouting for help but many motorists were said to have ignored her and sped off.

It was gathered that some youths in the area later came to her aid by putting a call across the state firefighters and other emergency responders in the state.

However, this was too late as the vehicle had been completely razed.

The occupants were said to have attributed the cause to a wiring problem.

The Public Relations Officer Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the development saying the state firefighters were able to battle the fire and prevented it from degenerating.

At press time, the debris had finally been removed from the road and normalcy returned.

Vanguard News

