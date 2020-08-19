Govts, monarch, experts, set for education conference to bridge COVID-19 digital divide

Kindly Share This Story:



..Launch app for teaching, reading skills

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Minister of Education, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Dr. Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IVth, CFR, representatives of American Embassy, Consulate General, corporate organizations and experts are set to hold an Education conference to address the global digital divide in primary education in Nigeria.

The Global Initiative for Entrepreneurship and Capacity Development, an ICLED NGO, and ICLED xBusiness School, Lekki, Lagos, (IBS) in collaboration with her USA Partner, Smart Kids Club USA are the organisers conference, tagged, ‘Nigeria reads: A Panacea for Reducing the Digital Divide and Marginalization of the Primary School Students as a Result of the COVID-19 Pandemic,’to be moderated by Johanna Le Blanc, a U.S based National Security and Foreign Affairs Legal Analyst who frequently appears in Channels T.V and many other African Networks.

According to the convener of the conference and founder of ICLED, the keynote address, would be delivered by Mr. Wale Adeosun, Founder Kuramo Capital, Manhattan, New York on the topic, ‘The Global Importance of Investing in Education.’

The conference, which is scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday 20th August, 2020 by 10am is expected to have other speakers from the American Embassy and different government functionaries including: Mrs Lai Koiki, Founder of Greensprings Schools and Dr. Tajuna Kumari from India.

The founder added, “The Chief Technology Officer of Smart Kids Club, Delaware USA, Mr. Harjeet Singh will present the Application which teaches Literacy and Numeracy skills with no use for Data once downloaded.

“This APP from our USA partner which will bridge the divide by teaching reading skills for Literacy and Mathematic skills for Numeracy.”

The founder informed that the purchase of the APP by the state governments, the Federal Government, Private Sector, Foundations and Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs will go a long way to reach the remote areas of the country.

She stressed, “There are also children in the cities and in the Northern areas that have no access to education without Data and Power.

“The COVID 19 has skyrocket the number of students with no access to education thereby increasing the issues of the girl child and increase in vices such as rape, abuse, kidnapping and poverty.”

