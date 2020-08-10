Gov. Wike, Jega, Sylva, to speak at GbaramatuVoice 5th anniversary lectures

Kindly Share This Story:

The Management of GbaramatuVoice Newspapers has announced the Governor of Rivers state, Barr. Nyesom Wike and Former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega as Keynote Speaker/Chief Host and speaker respectively at its forthcoming 5th Anniversary Lecture/Award slated for September 29 and 30th 2020, at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Disclosing this in a statement, Jacob Abai, Publisher, GbaramatuVoice Newspapers, said: “The conference will deliberate on the theme; Security, Peace and Development in the Niger Delta, and will centre on critical new research areas as sustainable development goals in the Niger Delta. Its deliberations will address all spectra of analyses.

“His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources will be the chairman of the occasion, while Senators Ifeanyi Okowa and Douye Diri, Executive Governors of Delta and Bayelsa States will be Special Guests of Honor.

“Other speakers expected at the Lecture/Award giving event earlier planned for Wednesday, 12th and Thursday, 13th of August 2020, but has to be necessarily shifted owing to national/sub national protocol on COVID-19, include but not limited to; Jeffrey Ewing, MD, Chevron Nigeria Limited; Prof. Tosan Harriman, (CODESRIA) and Alexander Sewell, Senior Project Manager, Stakeholders Democratic Network, UK. The Host of the event is Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta State.”

