Gov. Umahi, daughter, 3 aides test negative to COVID-19

Gov. Umahi, daughter, 3 aides test negative to COVID-19
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, his daughter and three of his aides have tested negative to COVID-19

Umahi on July 4, announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 but will still be working from isolation.

Mr. Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, noting that Umahi was full of praises to God for his healing.

“The governor confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed. He also thanked Ebonyi people and Nigerians for their prayers and solidarity,” Orji said.

NAN

Vanguard

