Gov. Ikpeazu sacks Commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked the Commissioner for Transport, Barr. Ekele Nwaohanmuo and the Transition Committee chairman of Umunneochi council area, Mr Matthew Ibe.

The Governor also suspended the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, TIMAAS, Mr Bright Chinedu Ikokwu; the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South council, Mr Cherechi Nwogu and his Aba North counterpart, Mr Victor Ubani.

In a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere; the governor also approved the appointment of Mr Tony Nwanmuo and Mr Godswill Nwonoruo, as commissioner nominees as well as Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, as the Transition Committee Chairman nominee for Umunneochi Council.

The statement added that the deputy chairmen of the affected council areas are to take over the administration of the councils.

He charged the deputy chairmen to liaise with the Heads of Service to set up task force teams to check environmental indiscipline and other vices in their areas.

It also disclosed that a task force team would be set for TIMASS to further check these excesses.

Vanguard News

