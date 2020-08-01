Gov Emmanuel to swear-in 8 new EXCO members Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

As he approves new VC for AKSU

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State will on Monday, August 3, 2020, swear-in eight new members of the State Executive Council recently cleared by the State assembly for Commissioner and Special Adviser posts.

The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Uyo.

The eight nominees awaiting swearing-in on Monday include Professor. Eno Ibanga, acting Vice-Chancellor Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Mr. Frank Archibong, outgoing Chairman Eket local government council, Prof. Augustine Umoh, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, Mrs. Enobong Mbobo, Mr. Ini Emembong Essien, Mr. Amanam Nkanga and Dr. Imo Moffat

He added, “All serving and newly appointed Commissioners are expected to be in attendance. Newly appointed Commissioners are expected to attend with their spouses and one other member of their families only.

“In order to ensure social distancing in compliance with AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, attendance in this event is strictly by invitation. All invitees must wear face masks. Recall that the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly recently cleared all nominees appointed by the governor.

The SSG in a separate statement announced the approval of the appointment of Professor Nse Essien as the Vice-Chancellor of the Akwa Ibom State University, (AKSU) by the governor.

He explained that the appointment of Essien who had served as Commissioner for Science and Technology and Commissioner for Education respectively under the current administration was with effect from Monday, August 3, 2020.

“His Excellency the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has approved the appointment of Professor Nse Essien as Vice-Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), with effect from Monday, August 3, 2020.

“His appointment is for a fixed term of five (5) years. Until his appointment, Professor Essien served in various capacities as a member of the State Executive Council. First, as Honourable Commissioner for Science and Technology and later as Honourable Commissioner for Education.

“Before then he was the Head of Department of Geology, University of Calabar. Professor Nse Essien succeeds the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga who has been appointed into the State Executive Council”, Ekuwem noted.

