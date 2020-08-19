Gov AbdulRazaq conducts  promotion exercise for Kwara civil servants.

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has approved the conduct of 2019 promotion exercise for all state government workers, including serving deputy directors.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye to journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “His Excellency Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has approved for the Civil Service Commission to organize promotion examinations for Kwara state government workers.

“This exercise covers all categories of Kwara state government workers from Grade Level 07 to 16 and substantive deputy directors in the state civil service,”

“Consequently, the Civil Service Commission is to activate the process which takes full cognizance of the COVID-19 protocols and the need for everyone to stay safe.

“This exercise, for which Governor AbdulRazaq has approved funding, is part of the Governor’s efforts to restore the glory and pride of the civil service. It is an exercise geared towards motivating the civil servants to be at their best at all times.”

The statement added that no less than 1,716 state government workers across all the MDAs are to take part in the promotion exercise.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: