Gnabry on the verge of being a world-class player – Hansi Flick

Kindly Share This Story:



Hansi Flick believes Serge Gnabry is close to becoming a world-class player after the attacker fired Bayern Munich into the Champions League final.

Gnabry scored a first-half brace before Robert Lewandowski’s late sealer in Bayern’s 3-0 win over Lyon in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Germany international has netted 23 goals in 45 games this season and Bayern head coach Flick feels Gnabry is close to being among the world’s best.

ALSO READ: Ralf Rangnick opens up on botched AC Milan move

“The opening goal he scored was fantastic, how he finished it and how he manoeuvred himself into that position,” Flick told a news conference.

”And if you look at his development not only at Bayern Munich but in the national team then you have to say he’s really close to becoming a world-class player.

“He’s very dynamic and very dangerous in front of goal and we are very happy that he scored a brace and that he is with us in our team.

“He has great qualities and I am convinced he hasn’t reached his potential.”

Lyon had their chances in the semi-final, squandering chances before Gnabry’s double.

It raised some concerns for Bayern ahead of Sunday’s final, when they will face Paris Saint-Germain’s stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

While Flick admitted Bayern must improve defensively, he believes Lyon’s attack is just as good as PSG’s.

“I don’t agree that the attacking players of Lyon are any worse from those from PSG,” he said.

“Memphis Depay is a world-class player. He was injured for a long time but played at the top level here. He can hurt any team.

“We lost too many balls we have to avoid in the final. We didn’t defend as well as we have previously and they managed to get behind our defensive line. We will analyse this match but, at the moment, we are happy about reaching the final.

“We are happy about it but of course we have to recharge out batteries and be at 100 per cent and gather some energy for the final clash against PSG and be able to win the title.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: