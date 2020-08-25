Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

A 21-year-old girl, Blessing Levi, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Choba Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State for alleged indecent dressing and taking photograph of a policeman on duty without consent.

Blessing was brought to court Tuesday by operatives of the Nigerian Police on three counts which border on indecent dressing and taking a snapshot of the officer on duty without seeking permission.

According to the charges preferred against the suspect by the police, Blessing was alleged to have some time in May 2020 snapped a police sergeant without his (cops) consent.

It was also charged that the suspect had also dressed indecently with an intention to cause disorderliness amongst members of the public.

When the charges were read, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the three charges against her.

However, the trial Chief Magistrate, Israel Agbaeaor, granted bail of N100,000 to the young girl with surety in like sum.

Agbaesor noted that the surety, whose residence must be within the court’s jurisdiction, should deposit two of his/her passport photograph.

The Magistrate, however, adjourned till 22nd of October, 2020 for hearing and ordered that the accused be remanded in police custody pending fulfilment of her bail condition.

