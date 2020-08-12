‘Get talking with Esther’ debuts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A new tweet chat initiative focused on helping people find their voice and communicate their thoughts through words, and promote positivity on social media has made its debut.

The maiden edition of “Get Talking with Esther”, which gives participants the ambiance of a show kicked off on August 8th, with a family therapist and life coach; Praise Fowowe as the first guest.

According to a multi-award-winning author and convener of the program, Esther Ijewere, “I am very expressive, I love to write and read from people. I love to celebrate people and give them hope, I love when I can feel people’s thoughts through words, and “Get talking with Esther” is just about that.

“Basically, using my platform, years of experience, and skillset for social good to give everyone a voice. We are going to be fixing broken tables, bringing “under the table” conversations to the front burner for positivity. Sharing life experiences, healing, and learning“.

Esther, who began her career over ten years ago as a social activist, has since diversified her gift to other areas, doing humanitarian work and giving hope to the helpless and downtrodden in the society. Her Initiatives include; walk against rape, Women of Rubies, Men who Inspire and Rubygirls, all under the umbrella of Rubies Ink Initiative.

