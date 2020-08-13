Get involve in active politics – CUPP, IPAC tell youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, and the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, have urged the youths to take the advantage of Not-Too-Young to run act to participate and take charge of the nation’s political landscape.

The duo in statements issued to congratulate Nigerian youths on the 2020 International Youths Day celebration in Abuja, also urged government at all levels, political parties and other organizations to appoint youths into leadership positions that will prepare them for future challenges.

According to the statement signed by Rev. Olusegun Peters, Chairman, Contact and Mobilization and Member, Steering Committee, CUPP and Chukwudi Ezeobika, National Legal Adviser of IPAC, respectively, the groups commended their resilience and belief in the nation’s democracy.

According to CUPP, “We felicitate with Nigerian youth on the occasion of this year’s international Youth Day celebration with the theme, “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

“CUPP salutes the great Nigerian youth for their patriotism, vision, devotion, resilience, perseverance and commitment in building a strong, virile, progressive, prosperous and egalitarian democratic nation.

“CUPP recalls with pride that Nigerian youths were in the vanguard in the attainment of Independence in October 1960, resisted the British colonial masters, fought for the unity of the country, held prominent positions in government, excelled in various professions and brought international honours to the fatherland.

“CUPP urges youths to embrace politics and take advantage of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act that lowered the age of aspirants’ vying for elective offices as the future belongs to them.”

The Coalition according to Rev, Peters also urged government at all levels, political parties and organizations to appoint youths to leadership positions that will prepare them for the tasks ahead.

“Youth should also support and sustain multiparty democracy. It is the only way to entrench constitutional rule in Nigeria and the best way for them to be voted into power.

“It is unfortunate that millions of our youths are unemployed due to poor leadership, corruption and mismanagement of the nation’s resources that would have provided them gainful employment.

“The Coalition urges governments to formulate policies and programmes that will provide employment to our young people which will keep them away from crimes in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nigeria will be great again when our youths, the future leaders of tomorrow, are given their place in politics, government and organizations. For our dynamic youth, the future starts today. We are all in it together.”

Also the IPAC noted in its statement that the time has indeed come for our youths to be actively involved in the political affairs of the country.

According to it, “IPAC celebrates with millions of Nigerian Youths across the States of the Federation for their resilience and belief in the Nation’s democracy.

“As we mark the awareness day designated by the United Nations on Youth’s relevance in nation building, we call on all Nigeria Youths to uphold and defend their rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)

“The time has indeed come for our Youths to be actively involved in the political affairs of the Country by being Stakeholders in political affairs and not just on the social media or pages of the newspapers.

“The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria formally observes the purpose of the International Youth Day, which is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding Youths.

“Being first observed by the United Nations on the 12th of August, 2000, IPAC will, as a matter of duty, continue with programmes and policies that will enrich active participation of the Nigerian Youths in politics. “

