Gbajabiamila congratulates Adesina on re-election as AfDB President

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second term of five years.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Gbajabiamila described the victory as a triumph of integrity and dedication to duty. NAN recalls that Adesina was returned unopposed for a second term of five years as president of the continent’s apex bank at a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank on Wednesday.

The speaker said that the re-election has provided Adesina with another opportunity to consolidate and sustain AfDB as a global financial force and to push African development agenda.

“Your clearance by the Independent Review Panel and Ethics Committee of the bank as well as the bank’s Bureau of Governors’ Independent Review Panel was an affirmation of your integrity, dedication to duty, and diligence.

“Your return for a second term without opposition also attests to the confidence the continent and its partners have in your leadership qualities.

“As I congratulate you on this historic milestone with the belief that the bank is in good hands, this is to remind you that your re-election is a call to rededicate yourself to duty towards positioning the bank as a global financial institution to reckon with,” he said.

