Gbadebo’s death: Family demands CCTV footage of incident

As Makinde promises adequate compensation for deceased family

By Adeola Badru

AS mixed reactions have continued to trail the death of Richard Gbadebo, a 300-level student of the University of Ibadan, who died while on a night shift at the Henkel Industries Ltd, located at Oluyole Industrial Estate, Ibadan, the parents of deceased, Thursday, demanded the CCTV footage of the incident that led to the death of their son.

The appeal was when the Oyo State Government delegation, led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at their residence.

Mr Gbadebo noted that no amount of money given to the family could bring Richard back to life, but the CCTV footage would clear the secrecy that shrouded his death.

His words: “I want relevant authorities to play the CCTV footage of what transpired. After it’s been played, then I would be convinced that there was no foul play and that the sad event was accidental.”

“Until the CCTV is played, no level of compensation can be satisfactory. I want Oyo State Government to assist us by ensuring that the CCTV is played, that will clear the air on the controversies trailing the death of our son.”

In his remarks, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju who led the government delegation said the officials came to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased and to inform the family the measures taken by the state government to ascertain the cause of Richard’s death and to ensure such did occur in the future and for the family to be duly compensated.

According to him: “We are here to condole the parents of the deceased and to inform the family, measures taken by the government to ascertain the cause of Richard’s death.”

“The administration of Engineer Seyi Makinde will ensure that justice is served, we will ensure such doesn’t occur in the future, the government has also vowed to get to the root cause of his death and that the family will get due compensation for the family.”

The investigation, however, revealed that no single drop of blood was found on Gbadebo’s body or stains around the body-bag that conveyed his remains to the mortuary, despite claims that the machine had shredded off a larger part of his hands and intestinal organs.

Until his death, Richard Gbadebo was a 300-level undergraduate of European Language, of the Faculty of Art, University of Ibadan. He was the only son of his parents.

