Gas flare destroying our land, Akwa Ibom community cries out

…demands for separate constituency

People of Eastern Obolo Council in Akwa Ibom State have called on the government to come to their aid as gas flare from oil production activities was making life unbearable for them.

They bemoaned the level of marginalisation of the area despite their immense contribution to the oil production quantum which has made the state the leading producer of crude oil.

They, therefore, insisted on the establishment of Akwa Ibom State Oil Producing Development Commission like other states in the Niger Delta region for the development of oil-producing communities.

Besides, they equally insisted on separate constituency at the state legislature to ensure effective representation and rapid development of the area.

President of a socio-cultural organisation in the council “Obolo Me Obolo”, Mr Emmanuel Paul, stated that the council had enjoyed single constituency ticket in the then Cross River State and in Akwa Ibom State shortly after the creation of the state in 1987, but wondered why it was now sharing a state constituency seat with Ikot Abasi council.

He said, “If you go to Total Nigeria Limited, ExxonMobil, Shell Petroleum Development Company and others, you will see indigenes from other local governments claiming they are from Eastern Obolo while our land is being destroyed every day by gas flaring.

“Another thing we want to mention is that as a child, our royal father here has represented us in the then Cross River State House of Assembly (Eastern Obolo) not (Eastern Obolo with Ikot Abasi).

“Hon. Dan James represented only Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom State after the creation of the state.

“The question is how come now we are sharing a state constituency ticket with Ikot Abasi LG. Eastern Obolo deserve a single seat in the state House of Assembly.

“Our appeal is that governor Udom Emmanuel should create an oil-producing community committee commission for Akwa Ibom State.

“Delta State has it, other states in the Niger Delta region have theirs and they are ripping the results of it already.

“If we have an oil-producing commission that is funded by government most of the demands will now be channelled through the Commission. We need a director and a state representative in NDDC.”

