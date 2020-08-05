Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Abdulmumini Kofa as the Executive Director, Business Development, in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing, Federal Housing Authority, FHA.

Ganduje hailed the appointment while receiving Kofa at Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, who visited to thank and convey the good development to the governor, with the appointment letter.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday, said Governor Ganduje advised the new appointee to represent Kano very well.

The statement quoted Ganduje as saying “this appointment is a plus towards the development of the Federal Government housing policy which Kofa will augur well for its sustainability and becoming more result-oriented.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am commending the President for this. While assuring that Abdulmumini Kofa will be diligent, hard-working and committed to the government’s housing policy, which is geared towards global best practice.

“Be a good ambassador there and make sure that Kano State becomes happy with your representation.

“That shows responsible and responsive representation. Make sure that you strengthen Federal Government policy on housing.”

On his part, Kofa promised to be a good ambassador of the state, emphasising that “I am assuring you that you will not find me wanting in this all-important national assignment.”

The appointment is for an initial term of four years, with effect from July 16.

