Ganduje hails Bill Gates, Dangote for contribution to polio eradication

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The internationally renowned philanthropist Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, have received praises from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state for their selfless contributions towards the fight against polio that has led Nigeria to attain the position of a Polio-free nation.

The governor praised the duo on Wednesday while addressing the state council on the need to continue the surveillance on the virus even after the success of the fight against the disease. He added that the position was as a result of collective action towards the disease.

“People like Aliko Dangote, Chairman Dangote Foundation and Bill Gates, of Bills and Melinda Gates Foundation, who spent millions of US Dollars deserve special recognition and appreciation.”

The governor added that other stakeholders, like development partners, must also be acknowledged and appreciated, emphasising further that, “Sustainability is important in every human endeavour. That is why surveillance will continue to maintain the position.”

He spoke on the need to sustain the surveillance activities to ensure total eradication of polio in the state.

“Nigeria’s attainment of Polio-Free status, does not, in any way mean stopping surveillance on the virus. Experts will keep on with the surveillance as specified by their rule of engagement and in line with WHO surveillance guidelines, so as to sustain the position” Ganduje stated.

“I could recall when I was the Deputy Governor, I was chairing the Committee against Polio in Kano state. I must commend those who contributed immensely in the fight against the disease. I must mention the Sarkin Yakin Kano, Wada Aliyu Gaya among other stakeholders who stood firmly by me in the fight,” he stated.

