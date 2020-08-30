Ganduje distributes over N880m for renovations of primary schools in 44 Kano LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Sunday distributed over N880million to Community Promotion Council (CPC) for renovation of primary schools in the 44 local governments of the state.

The Council were however given a deadline of three weeks to complete the renovation exercise.

Ganduje made the presentation of N20 Million cheque each to branches of Community Promotion Council across the 44 local governments for the renovation of the selected primary schools across the state.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said his administration would continue to finance education being the bedrock for societal development.

“It is because of the importance we attach to this sector that our budgetary provision for education is over 26 percent.

“We have the political will, we are doing our best in financing our education sector and also community participation is prioritised as well. Our budgetary allocation is over 26 percent, we use 5 percent of our internally generated revenue and 5 percent of our local government statutory allocation.

“All to the basket of Education Trust Fund. We also use 2 percent of our contracts in the state. All to the basket. We are committing these to have quality education. Education development is a must for the overall development of our state. There is federal statutory funds and other grants from development partners.

“We are providing a total sum of N880,922,432.38k for the execution of various rehabilitation works of our Community Promotion Council across all the 44 local governments. The Bill of Quantity is included. So that no time would be wasted. They are given the period of 3 weeks to accomplish it,” the statement quoted Governor Ganduje as saying.

Similarly, the Queen of England has acknowledged the effort of the Governor in the area of education development, describing the commitment as encouraging and commendable.

Relaying the commendation on behalf of the Queen, the representative of Department for International Development (DFID), Nafisa Ado, said “Kano is really doing well in protecting the rights of children with her free and compulsory primary and secondary education policy.

“On behalf of Her Majesty, the Queen of England, we are commending Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for investing rightly in education. We will consistently partner with the state government in this direction.

“While we strengthen the capacity of our communities through our education and governance programmes, we shall maintain our support to the state.”

“She hinted to the governor that, “From 31st August the name DFID will be replaced by FCDO. That is Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.”

Earlier, the Commissioners of Education and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muhammad Sunusi Kiru and Murtala Sule Garo respectively assured that Kano state government would continue to prioritise education at all levels, with community participation at its best.

Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Emirs of Bichi and Rano, while Emirs of Gaya, Kano and Karaye sent representatives. Emir of Bichi who spoke on behalf of other Emirs called on the people to support government’s policies for the development of the state.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: