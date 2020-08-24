Gambari-Oshiomhole video: PDP playing devil’s card — Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency, yesterday, described the repeated sentiments being played around a recent video clip by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, regarding the governorship election in Edo State, as a complete waste of time.

The Presidency also said what PDP was doing is ‘playing the devil’s card’, which is all about suggesting ideas into people’s heads, adding that the truth does not matter in such an atmosphere.

The PDP had in the last few days addressed several press briefings over the video clip, showing the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, chatting along a walkway in the Presidential Villa, with former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

But, a source in the presidency, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told State House correspondents that the opposition party chose a wrong person to malign, noting that many efforts to discredit Gambari have continued to fail in the face of his solid credibility.

The source was reacting to the recent call by the PDP to the United Nations, UN, the European Union, EU and other international bodies to place visa restrictions on Gambari, Oshiomhole, and other individuals as punishment for allegedly plotting to truncate democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

However, the source said the Chief of Staff was only doing his job of leading the former APC National Chairman to meet with the President, noting that Oshiomhole had repeated what he said in the video at a press briefing after meeting with the president.

“What PDP is doing is called ‘playing the devil’s card’, which is all about suggesting ideas into people’s heads. The truth does not matter in such an atmosphere. What I am convinced of is that even the leaders of the PDP know that what they are doing is wicked and unethical, but since it is politics, they believe anything goes.

“How do you know the ‘arrest’ in the conversation is for PDP elements? The target in this mudslinging is the Chief of Staff to the President, but their mistake is that this is not a man for this sort of politics. He’s way above petty politicking. He’s a career diplomat and hardly interested in this kind of politics. Those who know him, know this much about him”, he said.

