Gale of endorsements trail Justice Iyasere’s declaration for Udu LG chairmanship

Mr. Justice Iyasere, Vice Chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, has declared his intention to run for the office the council’s chairmanship in the coming elections, with top political leaders and opinion leaders in the area endorsing his ambition.

Declaring his intention before an enthusiastic crowd of supporters and community leaders at the Egini Community Town Hall, Iyasere, a veteran journalist and writer, disclosed that he was in the race to make the difference by creating a positive impact and building a legacy within the next three years.

He promised to ensure four legacy projects were completed within the first year in office, which Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would come to Udu to commission and inaugurate, as evidence of incredible performance with or without allocations from Abuja.

Vision

According to Justice Iyasere, “good and visionary leaders distinguish themselves in office at tough and difficult times of financial drought.

“There is a proverb in Urhobo which says that a good workman and expert in craftsmanship is identified by making the most out of a crooked and twisted material.

“I will eliminate the chaotic traffic situations at Ubogo and Jigbale markets within my first one week in office and constitute the Udu Traffic Committee, Udu Environmental Task Force and Udu Revenue Marshall to help drive the various aspects and focus of my administration.

“I will ensure legacy projects that will outlive me in office are executed to the delight, progress and prosperity of Udu people,” Iyasere declared to the delight of the mammoth crowd in the town hall.

He gave the example of former Udu PDP council Chairman, David Siloko, who, in a matter of few months into his leadership of the party, has initiated moves towards building a party secretariat for Udu.

The elders, women, youths and community executive, led by the President-General, Deacon Akeem Ughegheruvwe, in separate comments, expressed delight with the declaration, endorsing Justice Iyasere for the office and urging all sons and daughters of Egini, both home and abroad irrespective of party affiliations, to take the project as their own to achieve the desired victory.

The town hall meeting was attended by Chief Gordon Okpako, former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, who praised and endorsed the candidature of Justice Iyasere as the next Chairman of the council.

The community also immediately sent a delegation to the foremost political leader in Udu Ward 8, Elegbete Moses Odibo, at his Ekpan residence which coincided with his birthday, to present the corporate decision of the community to Odibo.

Endorsements

Making the presentation before Elegbete Odibo, Evang. Midwest Wetah intimated him of the corporate decision of the entire Egini community to ensure Egini produce the next Chairman of the council to help immortalise and give credence to the labour and sacrifices of the late W. T. Odibo towards the creation of the Udu Local Government in December 1996.

In his response, Elegbete Odibo expressed delight with the position of Egini Community, stressing that he has no choice but to stand with the position of the entire community as he cannot stand against the general wish of his people.

Odibo, therefore, endorsed Justice Iyasere for the chairmanship position in the coming polls, dismissing every wrong notion being peddled of support for any other aspirant outside the general wish of his Udu and Egini people.

He promised to do everything within his powers to ensure the dream of Egini community to produce the next council Chairman comes to fruition.

Also to endorse Iyasere was Chief Andrew Orugbo, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, who described Iyasere as his political son.

Chief Orugbo disclosed that he introduced Iyasere into politics and that there is nothing anybody could do to dissuade him from supporting him.

Orugbo said: “I am proud to announce to you that this project is my project. I will do everything within my powers to ensure you succeed this time around.

“You were endorsed in 2017, but the deal could not be closed. This time around, be rest assured that by the grace of God Almighty, you are the next Chairman of Udu Local Government Council,” the Chairman, Governing Council, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, declared.

Another former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Liege Lord Keston Okoro, also drummed support for the ambition of Justice Iyasere in the coming election, describing Iyasere as a huge asset to him.

He emphasised that Iyasere had made tremendous sacrifices and support for his career as foremost Urhobo youth leader and that he was not going to fight against Iyasere for anybody in any election.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the PDP Elders and Leaders Council for Udu council, Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, whose son, Efeturi Ono-Sorhue, is also in the race for Chairman, has expressed delight with the declaration of Iyasere.

He assured that at the appropriate time, Udu leaders will take a position on the matter so that a common front could be presented to the state leadership of the party on the question of the next Chairman of the Council.

In the build-up to the January 6, 2018 local government polls, Iyasere was endorsed by the PDP leadership in Udu and a letter signed by the party leadership to that effect.

However, the state leadership later prevailed on them to allow the incumbent be Chairman while Iyasere settled for Vice-Chairman.

The next election promises to be exciting as Justice Iyasere has declared again with gale of endorsement trailing his declaration because of his proven competence, leadership ability and loyalty to constituted authority in the area.

