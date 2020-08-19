FUPRE VC unveils vision to reposition institution

Kindly Share This Story:

…Set to establish FUPRE microfinance bank

By Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Delta State, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, has said his vision for the institution is to make it a globally connected petroleum university whose transformative research and teaching places it at the forefront of leadership in energy discoveries.

Prof Rim-Rukeh made the disclosure yesterday in a statement to make his 100 days in office adding that he has also made preparation for a blue-print of accelerated growth and development of the university amidst renewed drive to increase the Internally Generated Revenue of the institution through the establishment of the FUPRE microfinance bank, FUPRE publishing house and a host of others.

The vice-chancellor who took over the helm of affairs of the institution on May 4th, 2020, said the institution has also signed research related memorandum of understanding with two research and oil and gas companies in a bid to promote technology transfer in technical areas of the oil and gas sector as well as to carry out research that leads to innovation in petroleum refining and petrochemical industry.

In a bid to promote hard work and excellence among the staff of the institution, he explained that promotion of staff will no longer be based on years of service but on the productivity of staff adding that the institution has already received over 19, 000 applications form applicants in line with efforts to hunt for academic talent which he said will be done through a transparent recruitment and selection process.

He said: “We have established a directorate of international development charged with the responsibilities of developing a comprehensive policy aimed at recruiting, retaining and supporting international staff and students as well as developing strategic security plans critical for the smooth running of the university.

“We have taken steps to prepare curriculums that will lead to the award of professional master degrees in engineering management, oil and gas management, environmental policy and regulation as well as fuel and energy.

“We have also taken steps to pursue programmes leading to the award of professional certificates in environmental corrosion, environmental risk management and process safety management as well as taken final touches to the comprehensive policy that will guide the university researches.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: