Funding is major challenge of Nigerian health sector, Aisha Buhari says after return from medical trip

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

First Lady, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, who returned from the United Arab Emirates, UAE after spending few weeks for medical treatment has noted that: “funding was discovered to be the major challenge” of the Nigerian health sector.

It was gathered that the First Lady left Nigeria immediately after the Eid prayers as a result of a neck problem.

Dr Aisha Buhari in a statement she personally signed on Saturday thanked Nigerians for their prayers while she was away for medical treatment.

During her appreciation message, the first lady said; “I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020, to the Commercial Banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.

Narrating her trip experience, Aisha Buhari said on her way back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant servicemen and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet.”

