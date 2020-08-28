Fulani faults christian elders petition to IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

Says they’ve no Ardo Bulama in Southern-Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Fulani leaders in Kaduna state have said that a petition by the National Christian Elders Forum to the inspector General of Police calling the attention of the Police to arrest and prosecute one Ardo Bulama for treasonable felony,was a misrepresentation.

Ibrahim Bayero Zango, Director Media & Publicity of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, said in a statement that the petition was published allegedly by a national daily on the 15th August, 2020.

The Fulani called on the attention of the petitioners to know that “no Fulani man bears the name “Bulama”.

“In that regard we consider such claims and thinking that the name Bulama could be related or connected to Fulani is a wrong impression and it bellies the ignorance of the petitioners on the culture of the Fulani pastoralist in Nigeria.”

They categorically stated that even the purported Bulama’s claimed audio that went viral on social media was suspicious.

According to MACBAN , ” it was just an attempt to blackmail the entire Fulani pastoralist in Nigeria to create a negative impression against our people. (Fulani Pastoralist).”

“We are not unaware of efforts by some undesirable elements who having making fanatic efforts to classify all Fulani’s as terrorists.

“We suspect that the NCEF, has a hand in the origin, production and circulation of the viral audio considering the manner with which the forum went about its petition.

There are many similar audios that are going around including the Christians threatening Fulani’s in Nigeria.”

“Why did the forum choose to react to only this one?

We wish to categorically state that the producer of the audio in question is ignorant of the Fulani culture and values by naming the producer as Ardo Bulama.

This shows that the audio was created by the enemies of the Fulani’s in other to paint us black in the eye of other Nigerians and the International community in order to justify their hatred and false propaganda against the Fulani’s in Nigeria.”

“Calling a Fulani man Bulama is just like calling a Yoruba man Chukuma or Okonkwo or calling an Igbo man Babatunde or Olajide. We call on the Inspector General of Police to properly and thoroughly investigate the origin of the whole issue and bring fabricators of the audio to justice.”

“We also appeal to our brothers and helpers, the Fulani in Nigeria to remain calm and law abiding as usual,” they said.

