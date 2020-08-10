FUEL PRICE HIKE: FG insensitive to citizens’ plight amid pandemic — Ondo lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure.

THE Minority leader of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Hon Rasheed Elegbeleye has kicked against the sudden increment in the price of petrol describing government decision as insensitive.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, Elegbeleye who is representing Akoko North-East constituency in the Assembly said that “the move will no doubt inflict more pains on Nigerians who had already been weighed down with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He advised that the pump price increment should be suspended immediately in order to relieve the citizens of the enormous hardship they are already faced with.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) state lawmaker said that “this is not the best of times for the federal government to add burden on the citizenry whose various means of survival had been adversely affected by the ravaging virus.

According to him “while other countries have been devising ways to cushion the effect of the economic impact the pandemic had on their citizens it is saddening that Nigeria is towing the opposite.

“N150 is nothing but wickedness. This is a period where many jobs had been lost with many people still don’t know what to expect next.

“This is not the best gift to Nigerians at this time after going through serious hard times during the lockdown. Unlike other countries where meaningful palliatives were given to their citizens but here our government is compounding the woes of the people.

Elegbeleye said The logical thing to be done now is for the increment to be reversed and suspended,” the lawmaker said.

