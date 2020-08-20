Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

The new Zonal Commanding Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Zone 4, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, has vowed to prosecute erring motorists to improve safety situation on the roads.

Olagunju stated this on the heel of the mobile courts organised by the FRSC between June 26 and July 21, convicting 359 traffic offenders in Plateau and Nasarawa states.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, Deputy Route Commander Terry Hoomlong in Jos.

He disclosed that a total of 408 traffic offenders were arrested by the FRSC operatives and arraigned before eight Magistrate’s Courts in the two states.

Fifty out of the 408 arraigned were discharged and acquitted. The convicts were given between two to six months jail terms, but were however given the options of fines ranging between two to N10,000.

In RS4.1 Plateau, 117 traffic offenders were convicted with 121 offences by Godswill Longs, the Presiding Magistrate.

In RS4.3 Nasarawa, 242 traffic offenders were convicted by magistrates Abimbola Buzi, Joy Farouk, Victoria Isiaku, Abundaga Habila and Gwahimba Vincent.

The most prevalent offences were overloading, speed limit violation, tyre violation, driving and vehicle licence violations.

Others include seat belt, windscreen and motorcycle helmet violations.

The Zonal Commanding Officer RS4 Jos, Dr. Kayode Olagunju, admonished motorists to be careful and to maintain their vehicles and imbibe good driving culture at all times, especially now that it is raining heavily in the area.

He further stated that they should ensure that their tyres and wipers are in good condition, while they avoid overloading their vehicles.

He also enjoined motorists to always fasten their seat belts, while passengers are urged to always caution their drivers whenever they attempt to break traffic rules and regulations.

The Zonal Commanding Officer also, while addressing the staff on his assumption of duty, warned them to shun extortion, as he has in place monitoring mechanism to fish out the corrupt ones and get them punished in line with the extant rules.

He called on all staff to be dedicated to their duties, be disciplined, shun rumour-mongering and be civil to the members of the public while discharging their duties.

Stressing further, ACM Kayode Olagunju admonished staff to abide by the COVID-19 protocols such as regular washing of hands with running water and soap, and the use of sanitisers, use of face masks and social distancing.

He equally pointed out that hard-working staff and Commands would be rewarded while those violating the Operational Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures would be sanctioned accordingly.

He also enjoined all the Commanding Officers in the Zone to be creative in evolving strategies and initiatives to reduce the rate of road traffic crashes and fatalities in the Zone.

