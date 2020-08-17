Breaking News
Foundation felicitates with IBB at 79

Babangida
Former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)

The Chairman Edirin Adahor Oghenejode (Jnr) and trustees of the Patrick Ayiwe Adahor Oghenejode foundation have felicitated with former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida GCFR on his 79th birthday.

In his statement, Edirin Adahor Oghenejode described the Ex-military President as a leader whose selfless service to Our great country will forever be remembered.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant him good health of mind and body.

Maigida, many happy returns.

VANGUARD

