Foundation earmarks N500m to fund education for orphans, less privileged in Nigeria

A nongovernmental organisation in Nigeria has launched an educational scholarship scheme to support the academic attainments of orphans and underprivileged children across Nigeria. The Scholarship Scheme was launched by Prince Ishola Foundation during its humanitarian visit to HOPE TO SURVIVAL ORPHANAGE at Gishiri, Abuja, few yesterday.

During the visit and reach-out exercise to the Orphanage Home, Prince Ishola, the Founder and President of Prince Ishola Foundation, Prince Ishola Abiodun Olatunbosun officially Unveiled the Prince Ishola Foundation Scholarship Scheme as he earmarked 500million naira to Fund the educational requirements for Orphans and less privileged children across Nigeria.

Prince Ishola Foundation distributed lots of relief materials including books, academic material, food stuffs and other aides to support the Orphanage home, giving children hope and a sense of belonging. Speaking during the visit, Prince Ishola Abiodun assured the kids that they won’t be forgotten and that he would do everything possible to continually invest in the educational needs of underprivileged children in Nigeria.

The children and other beneficiaries of the outreach by Prince Ishola Foundation and it’s team expressed appreciation to the Foundation, as they prayed for the grace and bountiful provision of God upon Prince Ishola and his Team so as to be able to continually touch lives and give hope to underprivileged children across Nigeria, especially in the area of education.

Prince Ishola Foundation was accompanied by high level Beauty Queens and the distinguished presence of Ayo Michaelson FDN Queen 2018/19 and Joy Omanibe FDN Queen 2019/20.

The reach-out exercise and support will be continued across all states in Nigeria and especially in Osun State, where the founder hails from.

Vanguard

