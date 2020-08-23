Former Governors Forum appoints Ngige key adviser

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Executive Committee of the Former Governors Forum Advisory Board has appointed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige as its “Key Adviser”.

A letter conveying the appointment dated July 29, 2020 stated that the Forum’s decision was “unanimous” and based on Ngige’s pedigree “ not only as a former governor but equally a respected elder statesman with passion for the promotion of the unity of Nigeria,” a factor it describes as the board’s “ key objective.”

The letter which was signed by Chairman of the forum and former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliu and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, explained that Ngige’s role as an adviser will be invaluable in the development of good qualities in emerging leaders across Nigeria.

A statement issued by Nwachukwu Obidiwe for Senator Chris Ngige Media Office, Abuja, said, “One of the key objectives of the forum is the development of a body of experienced and patriotic Nigerians that provide resource platform for the emergence of selfless leaders, that will make appropriate input for the furtherance of peace and prosperity of the nation at all times,” it says.

“Former Governors Forum, has the largest pool of leaders with experience in governance in Africa while its role as its major leadership resource base in Nigeria cannot be over emphasized.”

It further said it was looking forward to the contribution and active participation of the Minister in its activities.

The forum is a body of former governors elected into office since 1979 and has its secretariat at No 40 Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

