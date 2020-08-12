Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema, recovers from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema, has recovered from COVID-19 disease.

Onyema announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 19th July 2020 and has now, via his Twitter account announced, that he had recovered and tested negative.

He explained in a short tweet thread that his three weeks recovery process ended after testing negative to the disease.

“By the very special grace of God, my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks of isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and.

“numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone. #StayHomeSaveLives @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @MBuhari @VPOsinbajo.”

