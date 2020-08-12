Breaking News
Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, recovers from COVID-19

Nigerian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Geoffrey Onyeama

By David Royal

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has recovered from COVID-19 weeks after testing positive to the virus.

Onyeama who disclosed this on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle said his latest COVID-19 test result came back negative.

He said “By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and..

“numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone. #StayHomeSaveLives @NigeriaGov”

It would be recalled that on 19th July, Onyeama announced that he tested positive to the virus via his official twitter handle.

According to the tweet, Onyeama took his fourth COVID-19 test after feeling some signs of throat irritation.

He stated that the result returned positive, and he proceeded to isolation in a health facility, where he will receive treatment.

