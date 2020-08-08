Vanguard Logo

Football: UEFA Champions League results, leading scorers

On 5:51 amIn Sportsby
UEFA, Champions League, Fines
UEFA Champions League

Last 16

2nd leg

At Manchester

Manchester City (ENG) 2 (Sterling 9, Gabriel Jesus 68) Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Benzema 28)

— Manchester City win 4-2 on aggregate

At Turin

Juventus (ITA) 2 (Ronaldo 43-pen, 60) Lyon (FRA) 1 (Depay 12-pen)

— 2-2 on aggregate; Lyon win on away goals

Playing Saturday (1900 GMT)

At Munich

Bayern Munich (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)

— Bayern lead 3-0 after first leg

At Barcelona

Barcelona (ESP) v Napoli (ITA)

— 1-1 after first leg

UEFA Champions League leading goalscorers after Friday’s matches:

11: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

10: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

6: Depay (Lyon), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kane (Tottenham), Mertens (Napoli), Sterling (Manchester City)

5: Benzema (Real Madrid), Icardi (PSG), Ilicic (Atalanta), Martinez (Inter Milan), Mbappe (PSG), Son (Tottenham)

4: Ronaldo (Juventus), Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Hakimi (Dortmund), Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Promes (Ajax), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Sabitzer (RB Leipzig), Salah (Liverpool), Werner (RB Leipzig)

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

