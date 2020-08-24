FoodCo launches quick shop convenience stores

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

In fulfillment of its commitment to making top quality and affordable consumer goods accessible to customers, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a multi-channel retailer, has launched its first purpose-built convenience outlets, tagged, FoodCo Quick Shop, with two new outlets in Ibadan, Oyo State. This extends the brand footprints to 11 across the country.

Speaking on the launch, Ade Sun-Basorun, Chief Executive Officer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, stated that FoodCo Quick Shops are designed to bring organized retail “closer home,” in order to address the challenges of proximity and limited options for top quality products customers typically contend with while shopping in neighbourhood stores.

He said: “We are excited to announce the launch of FoodCo Quick Shops, our model neighbourhood convenience stores where community members can readily dash in for their everyday essentials such as groceries, fruits and vegetables, toiletries, meals and pastries.

“We continue to make these investments, despite the challenging economic climate particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, because we are a proud Nigerian brand vested in the growth of the country’s organized retail sector.

After 38 years of serving this market, we have come to share a bond with our customers and understand their yearning for easy access to the convenience and friendly service that organized retail offers, which also informs our strides,” he added.

“Nigeria’sconsumer goods ecosystem is constantly evolving and the huge working-class population as well as the young demography amongst other factors are springboards that are enabling sectoral growth of the retail space. In addition, the industry isexpanding access to market opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses across the country. This places a burden on operators to harness the opportunities in order to deepen the growth of Nigeria’s formal retail sector.

A leading multi-channel retailer, FoodCodelights its customers through supermarkets, quick service restaurants, arcades and manufacturing operations. In 2020 alone, the company has extended its service channels to include an online supermarket, WhatsApp order and home delivery service.

