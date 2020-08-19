Fish out killers of Iniovogoma, UPU tells Delta CP, IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Following the killing of Sunday Iniovogoma, the Chairman of Agadama community in the Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, in a dynamite explosion that rocked the community days ago, the Urhobo socio-cultural organisation, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, while expressing shock over the incident, has called on the Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Hafeez Mohammed Inuwa, and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to fish out the perpetrators of the nefarious act.

Confirming the murder of the Urhobo son, UPU President General, Chief Joe Orode Omene, in a statement on Tuesday, said those who threw the dynamite into Iniovogoma’s house at about 12:40 pm were those who had tried to kill him earlier on.

He said: “Mr Iniovogoma was brutally murdered with dynamite in his house in broad daylight, we, the Urhobos are calling on the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa and the Inspector General of Police, who are tested officers, to fish out these killers, this is one death too many and a clear we-can-take-it-no-more death.

“This kind of killing has not happened in Urhobo land, we don’t use dynamite, so it’s obvious it’s a herdsman attack, they have been trying to kill him, so it’s obvious that the same people he had prevented from carrying out evils in the land are those responsible for his death and if it continues like this, we have no choice than to retaliate” adding that the Urhobos were the only South-south ethnic group who endorsed President Buhari in 2015.

Meanwhile, executives of Emete, the UPU female youth wing, led by the President, Hon Emuobo Eso, has promised to uphold the union constitution. Emete, who were in Mosogar on a courtesy call on the UPU President, Engr Joe Omene, said their agenda was on improving the girl child life.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: