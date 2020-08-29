Fish farmers association lauds Africa’s confidence in Adesina as AfDB President

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN), has lauded Africa’s vote of confidence in the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, which paved way for his reelection for another term of five years.

Mr Chidike Ukoh, National Publicity Secretary of NFAN, made this known in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the re-election of Adesina as AfDB president.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Adesina was re-elected to serve another five-year term at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), of the bank, which held virtually between Aug. 26, and Aug. 28.

Ukoh said Adesina’s re-election was a proof of his outstanding quality, describing the AfDB helmsman as “an asset to Africa and second to none in terms of choice to return as the president of the bank.

“In 2019 Adesina was acknowledged for his achievements in promoting food security in Africa through Agricultural innovation.

“Also, as the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2010 to 2015, he implemented the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA), strategic policy reforms.

“He also created new agricultural investment programmes to expand opportunities for the private sector, which captured the gender essence.

“This benefited millions of youth and women using the e-wallet system of distribution, monitoring, and evaluation.

He expressed delight that Adesina’s achievements were recognised by the present administration, which ensured continuity of his legacies through the Agriculture Promotion Policy (APP 2016-2020), programme.

The APP policy programme, he said, was aimed at building on the successes of the ATA and closing major gaps in agriculture in Nigeria.

Ukoh emphasised that Adesina’s re-election was an attestation that he was the man whom “the cap fits”, and encouragement for him to do more in his second tenure.

He added that nothing short of encouragement was good enough for Adeshina having brought fame and fortune to Africa, transforming AfDB into a true global bank for Pan African development within an initial 5-year tenure.

“The giant strides of Adesina have succeeded in raising 79 billion U.S. dollars on the international market for investment interest in Africa.

“He also recorded increased recapitalisation of the bank from 93 billion U.S. dollars to 208 billion U.S. dollars,” he said.

Ukoh emphasised the need for Africa and “friends of Africa” to take much more seriously the issue of growth and development of the continent.

This, according to him, has become necessary in view of losses in human and material resources due to gaps in leadership over time.

