Firm stake N1m and endorsement deals for Iconic Kids Contest

…as the 2020 edition registration kicks off

Smartvote Services, organisers of the “Iconic Kids Competition” has declared open the registration for the 2020 edition of the annual Iconic Kids contest.

“The contest procedures which will be sources from the firm’s website,” as announced today in a media parley at organiser’s Abuja office.

According to project director, Smartvote Services, Geraldine Alika, “The Winners of the 2020 edition of Iconic Kids event will be rewarded with a whopping sum of one million naira and one year brand ambassador deal,” says Alika.

She also stated that the first Runner-up will be rewarded with five hundred thousand naira cash price, 2nd Runner-up with three hundred thousand naira and two hundred thousand naira for the 3rd Runner-up respectively.

Alika further stated that winners will take on humanitarian projects in Nigeria and will also be featured on the cover of the e-magazine “Icons.”

However, she noted that the ‘Iconic Kids Contest’ is an online competition for kids between the ages of 0 – 9 years old. Accordimg to her, the aim is to choose kids that will be future icons, through popular votes and the powerful exploration on social media.

“This maiden edition will be quite memorable and significant efforts are in place to promote kids as future icons to encourage other kids in the appropriate way to go. The forthcoming event will be considering several smart criterias to enable the outstanding kids aspire into winning positions,” concludes Alika.

