Fire guts section of ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A section of the secretariat of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS in Asokoro, Abuja was on Tuesday night gutted by fire.

Vanguard gathered that the inferno affected one of the floors housing the Finance and Accounts department in the secretariat.

Although the cause of the fire was not immediately known, it was gathered that fire fighters from the Federal Fire Service were immediately dispatched to the scene and were able to prevent it from spreading to other floors.

Spokesman of the Service, Ugo Huan did not immediately respond to media enquiries to ascertain the extent of damage.

Vanguard News Nigeria

