Finance, education responsible for low women political participation — Group

By Dennis Agbo

A gender-based group, Women Empowerment Education and Peace Building Initiative, WEPBI, has Identified lack of financial empowerment and limited Girl-Child Education as major factors affecting women involvement in politics.

The group also disclosed that their research indicated that jealousy, hatred and envy by fellow women were other reasons women don’t support themselves in political activities.

Executive Director of WEPBI, Joy Oguadimma made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting and presentation of Research Findings on the factors militating against women participation in politics, in Enugu State.

The research was supported by Action Aid Nigeria and funded by Global Affairs Canada.

Oguadimma enumerated other challenges to include illiteracy and men’s obstruction of their wives from participate in politics.

“In some cases, many women have tagged prostitutes for getting involved in politics.

“The style of politics, violence, insincerity, women marginalization and suppression of women political interest by the male counterpart are also seen as major factors discouraging women participation in politics,” She stated.

Oguadimma, however, noted that Women Voice and Leadership, WVL, report recommended that literacy should be introduced to the women in the communities with political interest, especially for those that lacked basic educational foundation.

She said: “Women with political interest should be trained on Economic, Financial Empowerment programs such as skills training and fundraising.

“Clear cut message of love, peace and women solidarity for the women participating in politics should be taken to the communities.

“A quota system should be introduced in Nigeria electoral system, both at party levels and in all arms of the Government. Some political and appointment positions should be reserved for women alone.”

WEPBI charged traditional, religious and Government institutions to involve more women in their decision making, while women aspiring for different political positions should be supported financially.

