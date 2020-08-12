Fight against corruption in Nigeria is selective, unreal, same for rule of law — Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

Greed, lies, deceit, falsehood is the order of the day

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Wednesday slammed the fight against corruption in the country saying that it is selective and unreal.

The Governor who spoke when he hosted a delegation of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Benue state chapter in an interactive session in Makurdi to mark the International Youth Day also lamented that the country was paying lip service to the tenets of rule of law.

The Governor regretted that the present leadership in the country had failed to give the required direction to the upcoming generation and called for a reorientation of Nigerian youths and leaders of tomorrow to enable them to build an ideal country of founding fathers.

Hear him, “we the present leaders have failed to give the required leadership that should be emulated by our youths. We have failed in our responsibilities and unfortunately, some of our youths have copied this from us.

“What is happening in our country will require the reorientation of our children who will take over and lead our country right.

“So far deceit, inconsistency, greed, lies, and falsehood have taken over leadership in this country. Leaders pay lip service to the changes they preach.

“The fight against corruption is not real in Nigeria. It is selective. The rule of law which is supposed to be the anchor of democracy in our country or any other country is not respected.

“The rule of law is also selective. There are secret cows that cannot be touched even when they are caught committing the fraud.

“There are cases where people stole a chicken and got jailed but some others stole billions and they go scot-free. Money appropriated for healthcare delivery is stolen and people are dying. And people responsible go sect-free.

“Our schools, roads are in a bad state. Our road became death traps and nothing is being done. It is a big shame to us who are leaders, I must confess. We must ask for forgiveness from God.

“Our youths must not take after our greed. The path we are toeing in our country and states is wrong. We must retrace and ensure that we take up the challenge of repositioning our country on a solid foundation so that the youths who will take over from us can build a country of our dream from there.”

Vanguard

