FG trains workers on objective setting, goals attainment

Expresses commitment to revamping civil service

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government, Monday, commenced training on the objective set for some categories of officers in the federal civil service with the sole aim of enhancing service delivery.

The three days “Train the Trainers” workshop was organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM, for members of the Project Management Team on Performance Management System, PMS.

Addressing participants at the event, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said the training is necessary to acquaint civil servants on the imperative of increased productivity, not only at the collective level but also at the level of the individual. She also noted that PMS would bring about a total invigoration of the service with emphasis on transparency and accountability.

She said: “As you are aware, the Performance Management System, PMS, is one of the eight priority areas in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP2017-2020) which is designed to re-engineer the federal public service for increased productivity and quality service delivery.

The new PMS is based on the principles of accountability, transparency, equity, and ownership,” stressing that when fully operational, “every individual, unit, department, and institution in the public service shall be held accountable on a continuous basis to ensure that national development goals are met.”

Away from the generics, Dr. Yemi-Esan noted that the workshop’s specific target is to acquaint participants with “the requisite knowledge and skills in setting job objectives which is a vital part of the Performance Management System (PMS) that will eventually replace the unverifiable and moribund Annual Performance Evaluation Report, APER, forms currently used to assess the performance of officers in the public service.”

Advancing reasons for the adoption of the new performance system, the Head of Service added that though the APER system was designed to foster and reward high performance at the institutional and individual level, “there are no clearly defined national performance measures for public understanding of service delivery outcomes.

The existing evaluation system has not been able to incorporate strategic goals and objectives in setting institutional and individual targets. Thus, the targets set by the current APER are not clearly linked to the institutional and departmental mandates.”

She continued: “The new performance management system is therefore aimed at supporting the transformation of the Federal Public Service by developing structures, processes, and procedures for managing result-oriented performance at the sectoral, institutional and individual levels within the Federal Public Service.”

In his brief remarks, Wale Adeniran, President of CIPM, urged the participants to leverage on the contents of the workshop to take their jobs to the next level, adding that on completion of the exercise, the country would be better for it.

“This is the life skill; it goes beyond our service to the nation. This training will transform not only our country but will transform our families as it is about getting the best productivity out of every situation,” he stated.

