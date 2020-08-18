FG to states, adopt Nasarawa model of elections

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

The Federal government has hailed the recently concluded state Assembly bye- election held in Nasarawa State, challenging states electorial body to emulate Nasarawa Model

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who shower praises on the Nasarawa state government for the substantial compliance with the covid 19 protocols during the exercise advised other states to copy what he described as the Nasarawa state model”.

The SGF spoke with correspondents after an interaction with the Nasarawa State Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule Tuesday in Abuja.

Boss Mustapha described Sule’s leadership style in Nasarawa as innovative and full of ideas where promises are made and kept.

He also commended the peace-building role of Governor Sule in Nasarawa state and in resolving crises between neighbouring states of Benue and Taraba.

In his remarks, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule thanked the Federal Government for its support to the State especially in its fight against insecurity and the Covid- 19 pandemic.

