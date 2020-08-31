FG, states losing huge revenue to illegal mining — Gov Ishaku

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has urged the Federal government to checkmate the activities of illegal miners whom he said are feeding fat on the revenue both the Federal and state governments are supposed to generate.

Ishaku said he was unhappy with the huge financial losses the two tiers of government are suffering.

He spoke Monday during a visit to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite.

He said it is regrettable that illegal miners were smiling to the banks daily, while both the federal and state governments were losing huge sums of money.

He corroborated that his administration in order to maximise the benefits of its mineral deposits created the Ministry of Mineral Resources to complement the effort of FG.

Ishaku who said his visit was primarily to know what his administration was doing right or wrong in the implementation of its policy on mineral resources, however, said a concerted effort was needed to curb the excesses of illegal miners.

He also mentioned that his visit had given him more insight into what the FG was doing on its part.

The Minister of Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite who also spoke urged state governments to develop a database on the mineral resource sector.

Adegbite who thanked Ishaku for the visit enjoined state governors to seek guidance from the FG, which according to him has a rich stock of data on the mineral resource sector.

