FG moves to revive collapsed industries to create more jobs

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Minister of Industries, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi has reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to revive collapsed industries in order to create job opportunities in the country.

The Minster, Adeniyi said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was working assiduously in fine-tuning modalities of addressing the challenges of the collapse of industries in the country.

Adeniyi made this known when he led a Federal Government delegation on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero on Tuesday.

The Minister, represented by his Director Planning, Alhaji Tijjani Babura, said they were in Kano to inspect and assess the affected Industries to see where and how they can be revived.

According to him, “not only the collapsed industries but also how those managing the operation despite economic challenges are supported.

“We are in Kano to inspect and access those industries that collapsed for many years, and also those working but need support to boost their production.

“After the inspection, we are going to report whatever we have seen back to our leaders so that we can see how and where to intervene.

“Industrial revival is a great pillar of creating job opportunities for teaming youths in the country. hence all possible measures would be put In place to achieve the set objectives.

“The purpose of our visit Is to assess the level of industrial collapse, as well as measures needed to be implored in attracting investors, aim at boosting the nation’s economy.

“After the assessment, the would also submit their report to the House of Representatives Committee on commerce for further actions,” Adeniyi said.

Responding, the Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero said the visit was very timely especially with regards to the status of Kano as the commercial hub of West Africa sub-Sahara.

Bayero however, charged the delegation to fast track their work so as to ensure the speedy revival of the Industries in Kano and the nation in general.

