FG gets 3.39 tones of cereals from ECOWAS

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Federal Government, Sunday disclosed receiving 3.399 metric tonnes of cereal from the Economic Commission of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in conjunction with its donors and financial partners as humanitarian assistance to support vulnerable populations in mitigating effect of Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Information, Theodore Ogaziechi, which the donation was received by Minister of State, Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, at the handing over ceremony at the Grain Depot in Hotoro, Kano State.

Shehuri, who appreciated ECOWAS, development partners and the Kano State Government for their contribution and support towards averting food crisis in Nigeria and West Africa in general, assured that the donation would be distributed to vunerable Nigerians in order to help reduce hardship COVID-19 pandemic has brought on the people, especially less privileged Nigerians.

He said: “Nigeria has taken notice of this kind gesture by ECOWAS. Be rest assured that the 3,999 MT of cereals will be distributed to vulnerable populations affected by the negative impact of COVID-19, terrorism, inter community conflicts and drought.”

According to the minister, in order to address the worrying food crisis in the West African Sub- region especially the Sahel, the Heads of Government of ECOWAS member states decided to set up Regional Food Security Reserve (RFSR) Programme.

