FG commences construction of Federal University Daura Sept ― Amaechi

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

The construction of the newly approved Federal University of Transport slated for Daura, the hometown of President Muhammad Buhari, in Katsina State will commence in September, this year, the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said.

The minister, who was in Government House Katsina yesterday (Saturday) after a visit to the site of the varsity project in Daura, told Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state that the clearing of the site and building its fence were in progress.

Amaechi expressed gratitude to the governor for the provision of the land for the project and the opportunity for ministry to make the project a reality, adding that China through the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) would undertake the construction of a primary and secondary school in the project as its donation.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, assured the transport minister that the state would remain grateful for the establishment of the varsity in Daura.

The governor emphasized the commitment of the people and government of the state to the execution of the university project because of the limitless opportunities offered by education.

Vanguard News Nigeria

