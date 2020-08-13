FG charges FHA to complete ongoing housing projects, to abridge deficits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Federal Government, Thursday, directed the agencies responsible for providing housing to work assiduously to ensure that the challenge of housing gaps in Nigeria is addressed.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who gave the directive during the inauguration of the Executive Management Team of the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, also charged the team to strive to complete the ongoing housing projects initiated by the administration.

The new Executive Management team of the FHA has Senator Olugbenga Ashafa as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer while Honourable Abdulmumuni Jibril is Executive Director, Business Development and Mr. Maurice Ekpeyong is Executive Director, Housing Finance and Corporate Services.

While congratulating the management team for the confidence reposed on them by the President, the Minister expressed the hope that the trust and confidence would be well kept in the discharge of their duties.

Fashola said, “Mr. President has chosen well because the team members have the requisite skill and experience needed to move the FHA forward”.

The Minister, who took time to analyze the positive qualities of the appointees, stated that the combined effort of the trio would form a strong team that would actualize the aim of the current administration of providing affordable houses which is being addressed in various fronts.

While explaining that the Act establishing the FHA sets out clear responsibilities for the organization, he urged the management team to work assiduously to ensure that the challenge of housing gaps in Nigeria is addressed.

Accordingly, the Minister pointed out that, through the Federal Government Housing projects, people are empowered at the grassroots by way of strategic and planned maintenance. He also urged the management team to commit to developing new estates in urban centers in order to address the housing needs which are greater in urban centers.

The Minister also assured the management team of the Ministry’s readiness to give them the necessary support to ensure their success, adding that the ministry would not meddle in their affairs unnecessarily.

“We don’t interfere with what Parastatals do but we will intervene if we see you veering off”, he said.

In a goodwill message, Senator Sam Egwu, Chairman Senate Committee on Housing enjoined the members to work as a team so as to realize their mandate while assuring them of support by the National Assembly.

Responding on behalf of the Management Team, the new MD/CEO of FHA Senator Bareehu Olugbenga Ashafa expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the trust and confidence reposed on them by the appointment. He pledged his team’s unalloyed support and commitment towards providing affordable houses for Nigerians.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: